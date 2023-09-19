Newcastle United Fan Stabbed Thrice Ahead Of UCL Clash With AC Milan

A Newcastle United fan was stabbed three times in Italy ahead of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League group stage game against Italian giants, AC Milan.

Hours before the Champions League game at the famous San Siro stadium, a group of people suspected to be Milan fans stabbed the said Newcastle United fan multiple times in the popular nightlife district of Navigli in the city of Milan.

The police said the incident happened on Monday night while the fans were drinking in anticipation of the Champions League game which will kick off at 5:45 p.m. later this evening.

Earlier this afternoon, Italian police confirmed that the Newcastle United supporter was in stable condition even though he was stabbed once in the back, and twice in each arm.

The police also confirmed that the supporter of the Premier League club might be discharged from the hospital today.

A statement from the police read: “The victim was with a friend and it is thought they encountered a group of seven/eight other people. It is not known if this group were Italian or foreigners.

“The state police have opened an investigation to try and discover exactly what happened, the motive, and to find those responsible.

“Many Newcastle fans have arrived in the city of Milan and this is the only reported incident.”

Newcastle United have also reacted to the incident revealing that they are in talks with local authorities over the incident.

The club’s statement added, “Our thoughts are with the supporter and their family and we hope for a full and speedy recovery.”

Last season, Newcastle United finished fourth in the Premier League which earned them a spot in the Champions League.

Later this evening, the Premier League club will play their first Champions League game in 20 years against the second most successful team in the competition, AC Milan.