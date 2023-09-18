UCL: Can Newcastle United Survive AC Milan At San Siro?

Newcastle United are returning to European football in the worst possible way and against the second most successful team in the competition, AC Milan.

If coach Eddie Howe has his way, he would want the Champions League group game between his team and AC Milan at San Siro at 5:45 p.m. to be postponed until his team regains the form they exhibited last season.

Recall that last season, they recorded only five Premier League defeats in 38 games, a performance that earned them a spot in the top four for the first time since the 2003-2004 season.

But so far in the 2023-2024 season, Newcastle United have recorded three defeats in five games already. This performance has earned them just 6 points and has dropped them to the 11th spot.

In their last four Premier League games, they have recorded just a win and three defeats. But the good news is that their last win came in their last game heading into the UEFA Champions League group stage match against AC Milan.

On the other hand, AC Milan had been enjoying a great form in the Italian Serie A until they met Inter Milan in their last league game on Saturday, September 16 which ended in a 5-1 bashing for coach Stefano Pioli and his boys.

Before the humbling defeat, AC Milan enjoyed three successive victories and they are currently occupying the third spot on the league table with 9 points in four games.

The good news for both Newcastle United and AC Milan fans is that the two teams are meeting for the first time in their history.

However, Milan always struggles against English teams as they have recorded just one win in 11 games involving Premier League clubs. But based on Newcastle United’s current form and poor Champions League experience, can they survive at the hands of Milan at San Siro on Tuesday evening?