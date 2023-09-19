Military Probes Video Of Soldiers Dialoguing With Bandits In Katsina

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has launched an investigation into a video clip which emerged on social media of some soldiers speaking with bandits in Katsina State.

Naija News reports that the Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, made this known in a statement issued on Monday night in Abuja.

Gusau stated the purpose of the investigation was to ascertain the authenticity of the video clip and to identify the soldiers seen in uniform.

The military spokesman said the military high command was aware of the resolve of some bandits to repent and hand over their weapons to the authorities.

He stated that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has assured Nigerians that the military would engage in every lawful means possible to ensure peace and stability reign in our dear nation.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Defence Headquarters was drawn to a video clip in circulation across the social media handles of some soldiers engaging with bandits somewhere in Katsina State.

“The DHQ is investigating the video to confirm its authenticity as regards the soldiers seen in uniform. The DHQ is aware of the resolve of some bandits to repent and hand over their weapons to the authorities. This is yielding good results and is ongoing.

“The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, assures Nigerians that the AFN will engage in every lawful means possible to ensure peace and stability reign in our dear nation.

“The DHQ assures Nigerians that its non-kinetic measures aimed at restoration of peace is yielding results, with several bandits and other criminal elements surrendering to authority.

“Governments at all levels are encouraged to allow bandits genuinely willing to surrender to do so while the window is still open. Defence Headquarters is doing everything possible to restore peace and tranquillity all over the country and urge all citizens to remain calm and be law-abiding.”