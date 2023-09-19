Four Nigerian Players To Feature In Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League Games

The 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League campaign will commence later tonight with a series of blockbuster games across Europe.

Ahead of the commencement of the campaign, NaijaNews has identified four Nigerian players who could feature for their respective teams.

Samuel Chukwueze

Samuel Chukwueze is the biggest name in terms of Nigerian players who will feature in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League group stage.

The AC Milan recruit has been included in the club’s Champions League squad for this season which means he is on course to play his 10th Champions League game against Premier League side Newcastle United who are playing in the competition for the first time since the 2003-2004 season.

The Group F Champions League group match is expected to kick off at 8 p.m. at San Siro.

Samuel Chukwueze might not start the game because Milan’s coach Stefano Pioli prefers playing American winger Christian Pulisic ahead of him but the Nigerian will certainly get some game time in the clash.

Al-Hassan Yusuf and Chidera Ejuke

Al-Hassan Yusuf and Chidera Ejuke who are currently contracted to Belgian Pro League club Royal Antwerp will be in action in the Champions League at 8 p.m. today, September 19.

They are most likely to start the Champions League Group H game against Spanish giants FC Barcelona at the Olympic stadium in Spain.

Al-Hassan Yusuf who helped the team to win the Belgian League for the first time since 1957 will compete in the Champions League for the first time in their careers likewise the club and Chidera Ejuke.

Coach Mark van Bommel who had played for FC Barcelona and won the UCL there, is expected to help the team maintain their unbeaten run (four wins and two draws) when they face Barca tonight.

Zaidu Sanusi

Zaidu Sanusi is not new in this stage of the Champions League as he has played 25 times in the competition for Portuguese club FC Porto.

Hence, he is expected to start for Porto when they come up against Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in their opening Group H clash away in Hamburg, Germany.

The clash which is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. will see two teams who are currently topping the league table of their respective leagues battle for supremacy in Group H.