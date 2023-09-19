FG Purchases Aviation Communications Equipment From Norway (Photos)

The Bola Tinubu-led federal government has purchased aviation communication equipment for twelve of the control towers in Nigeria.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), made this known in a post via his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Monday, September 18.

Keyamo stated that the communication gadgets were purchased from a company in Norway, and he had to travel abroad to personally assess and officially accept the equipment.

He disclosed that the communication gadgets were bought for the control towers in Akure, Benin, Calabar, Enugu, Ibadan, Ilorin, Jos, Kaduna, Minna, Owerri, Sokoto, and Yola.

He wrote: “Earlier today, in Larvik, near Oslo in Norway, I conducted an inspection visit to the company called Jotron, which specialises in the design, development and manufacturing of communications and safety equipment for the aviation industry.

“The purpose of this visit was to personally assess and officially accept the communication equipment purchased by the Federal Government for twelve of our control towers in Nigeria. These control towers are the ones located in Akure, Benin, Calabar, Enugu, Ibadan, Ilorin, Jos, Kaduna, Minna, Owerri, Sokoto, and Yola.

“Joining me on this visit was the MD of one of our agencies (NAMA), Engr. T. Odunowo, Engr. Farouk A. Umar, the Director of Safety Electronics and Engineering Services and other technical experts from NAMA.

“After my inspection of the aviation communications equipment today in Norway, I was made to sit down to test one of the equipment, after which I left the technical crew with whom I travelled behind for further technical testing of the equipment before we accept them for export to Nigeria.”

See the photos below.