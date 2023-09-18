Keyamo Releases Five-Point Agenda For Aviation Ministry

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has released his five-point agenda for the ministry in line with President Bola Tinubu’s manifesto.

In a post released via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, Keyamo said the five-point agenda is his focus for the aviation ministry.

The minister promised to ensure strict compliance with safety regulations and continuous upward movement of Nigeria’s rating by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Keyamo also vowed to support the growth and sustenance of local airline businesses whilst holding them to the highest international standards in the aviation industry.

The minister stated that he would focus on the improvement of infrastructures in the aviation industry and the development of human capacity within the industry.

Also, Keyamo asserted that he would optimize the generation of revenue for the federal government.