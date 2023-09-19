Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze Shine In London Fashion Week

Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace proved that they also can shine off the pitch by storming the 2023 Burberry’s London Fashion Week show in some priceless wear.

The two Nigerian-born players who chose to play for their country of birth, England, enjoyed the front seats at the exotic fashion show last night, September 18.

They were not the only Premier League players at the fashion show, Tottenham Hotspur captain, Son Heung-Min was also present at the star-studded event.

Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, and Son Heung-Min all linked up with musicians, supermodels, movie actors, and other industry players as they enjoyed their time off from football.

The Premier League stars examined the most recent designs at the expo in Highbury Fields, north London, as well as some of the trendiest looks.

It is interesting to see Son of Tottenham and Saka of Arsenal together ahead of the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, September 24. The two important players for their respective clubs mingled and had some laughs like they were not about to be involved in on of the fiercest games of the season.

Other superstars at the event include Four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah, singers Kylie Minogue and Damon Albarn, actors Rachel Weisz, Jodie Comer, and Jason Statham, and musicians Kylie Minogue and Damon Albarn.