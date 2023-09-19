APC Suspends Chairman Who Assaulted Female Ondo Commissioner

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has ratified the suspension of its ward chairman in Arigidi/Iye Ward 1, Olumide Awolumate, indefinitely.

Recall, the APC chieftain was seen in a viral social media video striking the Ondo commissioner with a plastic chair and even attempting to hit her with a blue table before onlookers intervened at the scene.

Following wide condemnation of his action, Awolumate released a video earlier, where he explained why he resorted to assaulting the commissioner.

In reaction to the development, the leaders and stakeholders of the party in Akoko North West Local Government area of the State met in Okeagbe, where the decision was taken, and communicated to the State Chairman, Ade Adetimehin.

According to a statement issued by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Alex Kalejaye, the action of the local chapter is in line with the directive of the State Secretariat in Akure on Monday, after the show of shame on Saturday.

The suspended ward executive member engaged in violent, deplorable, and lamentable conduct that has dragged the State Government, and the party’s image into serious disrepute.

The chairman on receipt of the suspension letter, assured that the State Secretariat would set up a formidable disciplinary Committee immediately to ensure that the suspended Awolumate is appropriately punished, to serve as a deterrent to other leaders and members of the party.