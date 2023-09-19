APC Chairman Gives Reason For Assaulting Female Ondo Commissioner

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Akoko North West Ward 1, Olumide Awolumate, has explained the reasons for assaulting the Ondo State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Adebunmi Osadahun.

Naija News had earlier reported that Awolumate, in a video shared online, inflicted injuries on the Commissioner’s head during palliative distribution in Arigidi Akoko on Sunday.

Following public outrage condemning his action, Awolumate released a video explaining why he resorted to assaulting the Commissioner.

He said, “I was at home playing a ludo game when the Commissioner for Women Affairs arrived in the company of her son, another individual, and a police officer.

“When they approached me, the police officer informed me that I was needed at the police station in Oke-Agbe. However, before I could respond or ask further questions, the Commissioner’s son attacked me. As you can see, he tore my clothes. As he was assaulting me, his mother also joined in beating me… That is the face of the police officer who wanted to arrest me.”

Awolumate added he resisted arrest because the officer who mentioned he was needed at the police station was in plain clothes and failed to identify himself.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, in a statement, condemned the assault and confirmed the APC chieftain had been arrested.

Odunlami-Omisanya also revealed that a full-scale investigation had commenced as the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Akure.

The spokesperson said, “The state government condemns in unequivocal terms the assault and bodily injury inflicted on the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr. Adebunmi Osadahun, by a man said to be a politician from Iye Akoko in the course of palliative distribution in Akoko North West local government. An investigation into the incident has begun, and the full weight of the law will be applied to the assailant if found guilty.

“We remind the public that the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law prohibits all forms of violence against persons and provides maximum protection and effective remedies for victims and punishments for offenders.

“There are better ways to seek redress or express concerns when necessary. In the distribution of palliatives, we will continue to do our best to reach the most vulnerable in our communities, and we ask for your understanding and support. We urge Ondo State residents to abide by the law at all times”