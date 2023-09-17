APC Chieftain Allegedly Beats Ondo Commissioner During Palliative Distribution (Video)

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday allegedly assaulted the State’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Adebunmi Osadahun in the Arigidi Akoko community of Akoko North-West, Ondo State.

It was gathered that the altercation stemmed from a dispute over the distribution of palliatives in Ward 1 of Akoko North-West Local Government Area.

The now-viral video showed the moment an aggrieved APC chieftain, donning a traditional red attire, repeatedly struck the commissioner with a blue chair during the palliative distribution.

Bystanders at the scene eventually intervened, struggling to wrestle the chair away from the APC chieftain.

The commissioner sustained injuries during the assault, with visible blood on her face and a noticeable swelling on her head, caused by blows from the APC chieftain.

Tension As Fuel-Laden Tanker Explodes In Lagos

Meanwhile, there was tension in the Orile-Coker Aguda Local Council Development Area of Lagos State on Saturday after a fuel-laden tanker exploded.

Naija News learnt that the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at Doyin Bus Stop.

Reports revealed that the tanker had broken down in the area, and in the process of fixing it, the vehicle exploded, forcing pedestrians and motorists to scamper for safety.

Confirming the incident, an eyewitness, who identified himself as David Aloy, said the incident started around 8:30 p.m. as the rescue team battled to extinguish the raging fire.