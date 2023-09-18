Why I Bear My Mother’s Name – Asake

Popular singer Ahmed Ololade, known professionally as Asake, has opened up on the reason he is using his mother’s name as his stage name.

He explained that while he was in a cultural group people used to refer to him as Omo Asake because his mother’s name is Asake.

He explained that later the ‘Omo’ was removed and he was simply called Asake.

The singer said he found it cool and decided to go by the name.

According to him, “My stage name is actually my mother’s. While I was in the cultural group, people used to call me ‘omo Asake,’ which means child of Asake in Yoruba. And after a while, it just stuck. People stopped adding the ‘omo’ and left ‘Asake.’ I thought it was cool and decided to go by it.”

Asake disclosed this in Pause Magazine’s Autium 2023 edition.

He also said he would continue to sing in Yoruba.

“It is very important to me, and I am not going to lose it. It is what has brought me this far, and I continue to keep it that way,” he said.