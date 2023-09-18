Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 18th September, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 18th September 2023.

President Bola Tinubu has appointed two new ministers in charge of the Ministry of Youth.

Naija News gathered the ministers appointed are Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim (Minister of Youth) and Ayodele Olawande (Minister of State For Youth).

The development was disclosed in a statement released by Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale

Ngelale said the appointments are subject to confirmation by the Senate.

The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu on Sunday departed Nigeria for the United States to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The development was announced by the presidency in a statement released on Sunday afternoon.

This is Tinubu’s first UNGA meeting since he was sworn in as president in May.

The president is expected to hold bilateral meetings with various world leaders, including Joe Biden, president of the United States, and Von der Leyen, president of the European Union Commission, on the sidelines of the summit.

President Tinubu’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale also disclosed that his principal would meet with the global president of Microsoft, Brad Smith and the head of global affairs for Meta Technologies, Nick Clegg.

Ngelale said Tinubu’s meeting with the duo would focus on strategies on how to improve Nigeria’s digital transformation and leverage artificial intelligence.

He is also expected to deliver his inaugural national statement on the floor of the UN headquarters on September 19.

The camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar has alleged that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is set to unleash a plethora of propaganda on Nigerians in the form of state policies.

The Special Assistant to Atiku on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu in a statement on Sunday said the news regarding the lifting of the visa ban by the United Arab Emirates which turned out to be not as exactly reported by President Tinubu’s media aide, Ajuri Ngelale was just a “tip of the iceberg”.

Shaibu alleged further that Tinubu had already appointed over 15 media aides with the sole aim of pushing misinformation as a policy of the state and distracting Nigerians from the deep pains his administration has caused them.

He submitted that part of the plans by the President is to tell Nigerians that his government has attracted foreign investments amounting to $100bn and other audio investments but fail to provide key details.

Atiku’s aide added that the plan by Tinubu is to distract Nigerians from the hardship brought upon them by the current administration.

Governor Ademola Adeleke has declared curfew in two Local Government Areas of Osun State.

Naija News understands that the curfew was imposed on the Orolu and Irepodun local government areas of the state following a communal clash over a land dispute between Ilobu and Ifon, two communities in the council areas.

Osun Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, announced the imposition of the curfew in a statement issued on Sunday, noting that the the unfriendly measure was taken to forestall attempts of destruction of lives and properties during this period, because of the land dispute.

According to the statement, the curfew will start between the hours of 8 pm every night, and 6 am in the morning.

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) on Sunday revealed the monthly salary earned by President Bola Tinubu and ministers.

According to the Chairman of the commission, Muhammed Shehu, political officeholders do not earn outrageous salaries.

Shehu had earlier said the salaries of politicians, judicial and public office holders would be increased by 114 per cent.

Speaking with newsmen on Sunday, he clarified that the review has been postponed due to economic challenges.

He said the salary of President Tinubu is less than N1.5 million while ministers earn less than N1 million.

The RMAFC chairman said it is untrue that public officeholders were getting jumbo salaries.

The leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has been invited to a meeting by the Federal Government over its planned strike.

Naija News gathered that the meeting was scheduled for Monday.

The meeting was revealed in a statement released on Sunday, by the Director of Information, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun.

Oshundun said, “The Minister of Labour and Employment Simon Bako Lalong has again invited the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC for another meeting over its planned indefinite strike.

“The Minister who directed the Department of Trade Unions Services and Industrial Relations to convene a meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for Monday 18th September 2023 said it was important that the Unions sit with Government to resolve all pending matters to avert further disruption to the economy.

“According to the Minister, the administration of President Bola Tinubu will always engage the organised labour and respond to its concerns after due consultation and negotiations in order to guarantee industrial harmony which is critical to the attainment of the Renewed Hope Agenda”

NLC had earlier threatened to embark on an indefinite strike over increasing hardship and suffering across the country caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) on Sunday, asked the Federal Government to prosecute the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and the entire management of the CBN for what he termed “incitement and culpable homicide” over the cash crunch experienced by Nigerians in 2022.

The Naira scarcity situation led to mass anger, violence and which claimed at least five lives with many others injured.

Falana also wants the CBN to rebuild the bank buildings that were destroyed by angry customers in the aftermath of the cash crunch occasioned by the redesign policy and also for the apex bank to compensate the families of those who were killed due to the incitement of the public.

The lawyer in a statement released to newsmen said that following a request to the apex bank about the actual amount made available to each of the commercial banks, the bank via a letter dated Sept. 13 has belatedly confirmed that it issued a redesigned currency notes of N402 billion to the banks despite mopping up N3.5 trillion from circulation.

Falana said having misled Nigerians to believe that sufficient cash was distributed to commercial banks to replace the sum of N3.5 trillion mopped up from customers, Emefiele and the entire management of the bank ought to face trial.

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule on Sunday debunked the claims that his recent visit to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, was to influence the ongoing Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in the state.

According to Sule, his visit to Wike is to seek collaboration between Nasarawa and the FCT.

He explained that the purpose of the meeting was for the construction of a metro line from Apo in the FCT to Keffi, Nasarawa State, and the development of the 13,000-hectare Gurku/Kabusu mega city, which is about five kilometres from Maitama II in Abuja.

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Francis Orogu in a press briefing warned the governor against dragging President Bola Tinubu and Wike into the political matters of the state.

Sule, who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs, Peter Ahemba on Sunday said the clarification became necessary following allegations made by the state PDP chairman.

Taiwo, the wife of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday asked for forgiveness from the Obas and Yoruba race over a recent action of her husband.

Recall that Obasanjo who was a special guest of honour at the commissioning of projects executed by the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde had chastised some Yoruba traditional rulers for not standing up to accord him respect as a former president.

He consequently ordered them to stand up and recognize his presence.

However, in a statement on Sunday, titled “Oyo Kings: A plea for forgiveness”, Mrs Obasanjo who has two children – Olujonwo and Olubunmi – for the former president begged “for permanent and eternal forgiveness and pardon from all Yoruba sons and daughters worldwide, fathers and mothers, youths, teenagers and children, Christians, Muslims, traditional worshippers, all leaders in Yoruba land and the Council of Kings in Yoruba land”.

Noting that she was appealing with humility as a mother, she begged the aforementioned to not “avenge on any of us the misdeeds of Daddy Obasanjo”.

President Bola Tinubu has reportedly appointed some aides including the official spokesperson for Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Naija News understands the President appointed Stanley Nkwocha as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Office of the Vice President. Also, Tope Fasua was appointed as the Special Adviser to the President on Economy (office of the vice president).

According to the list which was sighted by The Nation on Sunday and also confirmed by a senior aide to the president, Muhammad Bulama was also named as the senior special assistant to the president (VP office) on special duties.

The list said: “President Tinubu has appointed new aides to the Vice President’s office. Stanley Nkwocha SSA Media (VP Office); Tope Kolade Fasua, Special Adviser Economy (VP Office); and Sadiq S Jambo SA Economy (VP Office).

“Dr. Muhammad Bulama SSA Special Duty (VP Office); Mahmud Muhammad Personal Assistant Domestic North-East (VP Office); Ahmed Ningi, SSA Digital media and emergency management (VP Office); Musa Amshi Muhammad Al-Amin, SSA Special Duties (VP Office); and Emmanuella Eduozor as SA Multimedia Content Production.”

