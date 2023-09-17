Tinubu Appoints Aides For Vice President Shettima (Full List)

President Bola Tinubu has reportedly appointed some aides including the official spokesperson for Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Naija News understands the President appointed Stanley Nkwocha as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Office of the Vice President. Also, Tope Fasua was appointed as the Special Adviser to the President on Economy (office of the vice president).

According to the list which was sighted by The Nation on Sunday and also confirmed by a senior aide to the president, Muhammad Bulama was also named as the senior special assistant to the president (VP office) on special duties.

The list said: “President Tinubu has appointed new aides to the Vice President’s office. Stanley Nkwocha SSA Media (VP Office); Tope Kolade Fasua, Special Adviser Economy (VP Office); and Sadiq S Jambo SA Economy (VP Office).

“Dr. Muhammad Bulama SSA Special Duty (VP Office); Mahmud Muhammad Personal Assistant Domestic North-East (VP Office); Ahmed Ningi, SSA Digital media and emergency management (VP Office); Musa Amshi Muhammad Al-Amin, SSA Special Duties (VP Office); and Emmanuella Eduozor as SA Multimedia Content Production.”

President Tinubu Appoints New Ministers

President Bola Tinubu has appointed two new ministers in charge of the Ministry of Youth.

Naija News gathered the ministers appointed are Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim (Minister of Youth) and Ayodele Olawande (Minister of State For Youth).

The development was disclosed in a statement released by Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Ngelale said the appointments are subject to confirmation by the Senate.