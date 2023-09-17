FG To Meet NLC On Monday Over Planned Strike

The leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has been invited to a meeting by the Federal Government over its planned strike.

Naija News gathered that the meeting was scheduled for Monday.

The meeting was revealed in a statement released on Sunday, by the Director of Information, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun.

Oshundun said, “The Minister of Labour and Employment Simon Bako Lalong has again invited the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC for another meeting over its planned indefinite strike.

“The Minister who directed the Department of Trade Unions Services and Industrial Relations to convene a meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for Monday 18th September 2023 said it was important that the Unions sit with Government to resolve all pending matters to avert further disruption to the economy.

“According to the Minister, the administration of President Bola Tinubu will always engage the organised labour and respond to its concerns after due consultation and negotiations in order to guarantee industrial harmony which is critical to the attainment of the Renewed Hope Agenda”

NLC had earlier threatened to embark on an indefinite strike over increasing hardship and suffering across the country caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.