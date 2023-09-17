Adeleke Declares Curfew In Two Osun LGAs

Governor Ademola Adeleke has declared curfew in two Local Government Areas of Osun State.

Naija News understands that the curfew was imposed on the Orolu and Irepodun local government areas of the state following a communal clash over a land dispute between Ilobu and Ifon, two communities in the council areas.

Osun Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, announced the imposition of the curfew in a statement issued on Sunday, noting that the the unfriendly measure was taken to forestall attempts of destruction of lives and properties during this period, because of the land dispute.

According to the statement, the curfew will start between the hours of 8 pm every night, and 6 am in the morning.

He said, “This is to inform the public that the attention of the Osun state government has been drawn to the communal clash on land dispute between Ilobu and Ifon Communities.

“Based on this, Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed that Curfew begins immediately in the two local governments: Orolu and Irepodun local governments.

“The curfew will start between the hours of 8 pm every night, and 6 am in the morning. Human and vehicular movement is hereby restricted during the curfew till further notice.

“Anyone caught wandering or moving around in Irepodun and Orolu local governments during the curfew period will be arrested and prosecuted appropriately.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke sued for peace between these two local governments, and asked that the ethos of Peace, Love and Unity which the state is known for, be imbibed.”