Pep Guardiola Insists One UCL Trophy Is Nothing Special

Pep Guardiola has insisted that his side have done nothing special yet as the team prepare to defend their UEFA Champions League title.

After trying for over 4 seasons, Manchester City reached the final of the UEFA Champions League in the 2020-2021 season but lost to fellow Premier League club, Chelsea by a lone goal.

In the 2021-2022 season, Real Madrid ended Manchester City’s fine run in the knockout stage of the Champions League and the Spanish giants ended up winning the title.

In the 2022-2023 season, Pep Guardiola finally led Manchester City to grab the title for the first time in the club’s history after beating Inter Milan by a lone goal courtesy of a strike from Rodri.

At 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19, Pep Guardiola and his boys will resume their title defense against Serbian club, Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade) who are currently occupying the 3rd spot in their league.

Ahead of the game, Guardiola who won the treble – FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League for Manchester City last season, stressed that winning one Champions League trophy is nothing special.

“It’ll be easier. The hardest to win is the first one,” Guardiola said.

“For our club to win the Champions League is incredible, but in perspective, how many won one Champions League? A lot.

“We haven’t done anything special with just one, but we are incredibly proud.”

Pep Guardiola and his boys are in Group G alongside not-too-fancy teams like Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys of Switzerland. The only team expected to give the reigning Premier League champions a run for their money is German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.