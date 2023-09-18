Heavily Armed Terrorists Hold Meeting With Community In Katsina (Video)

A video showing the moment a group of terrorists held a peace parley with the people of Fankama village in Katsina State, northwest Nigeria has surfaced on social media.

Fankama is in the Faskari Local Government Area of the state.

In the photos of the meeting shared on Sunday by Jagaban Matasan Arewa, whose Facebook profile describes him as a senior special assistant to the Minister of State for Petroleum, show the terrorists attend the meeting heavily armed.

He captioned the video, “There was a meeting between terrorists and people of town in Fankama village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“As seen in the pictures here is the young man with the weapons and military equipment. No regret but the joy is that there was peace and understanding. May Allah.”

Watch the video below;

Gunmen Raze Osun Palace, Kill Admission Seeker

Meanwhile, unknown gunmen numbering about 20 and bearing arms stormed the palace of Olokanla of Okanla community in Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun State on Sunday, killing an admission seeker, Ibrahim Qudus, before setting the building ablaze.

Naija News reports that uncle to the deceased, Jimoh Qadri, in an interview with PUNCH, said the assailants were led by a man identified as Naim, the only one among the attackers who did not cover his face during the incident.

Qadri said the gunmen met his absence at home and proceeded to his father’s house, the late Oba Jimoh Adigun, the Olokanla of Okanla, which was used as a palace before his demise.

He said the reason for the attack might not be unconnected with a tussle over land in the areas, adding the assailants killed the young admission seeker and dumped the corpse in the car before setting it ablaze.