Cute Abiola Makes Shocking Revelation About Mohbad’s Parents

Nigerian skitmaker, Abudulgafar Abiola, known as Cute Abiola, has revealed that Mohbad’s parents have not been together for 15 years.

Naija News reports that many people had questioned the whereabouts of Mohbad’s mother following his father’s interviews and the sudden burial.

However, the mother broke silence on Sunday, September 17, alleging that her son was killed and wasn’t dead as many people had thought.

In a post via his Instagram page, Cute Abiola said to ensure that justice is served in Mohbad’s death, both parents must unite on the issue.

He wrote: “If we really want justice, mohbad dad, and mum need to come together to be one on this matter! I met the mum, she said a lot, she has not been together with the dad for like 15 years. I have not been posting anything since about this, I am so exhausted!!!! Been reaching out to the family. Both the dad and mum. This is not the time to talk about the properties of IMOLE. Who are those unreasonable people interviewing the Dad sef ? It’s enough pls!! Na ment? That man is so weak and scared, he is splitting what he is not supposed to be saying to the public.

“JUSTICE FOR MOHBAD is important more than anything at this point. Been trying my best on this. The dad and mum must come together as one at this point so we can get justice, papa dey do him one one side, mama dey do her own . What’s that ?????? I spoke to the dad few minutes ago once again, I have tried my best to settle there differences for now and for the sake of there son and both of them will surely come together at this point. JUSTICE FOR MOHBAD should be the priority At this point, .

“The both parties will be together very soon and set eyes on each other, I don’t want to mention when, (for a very good reason, you should understand) but As soon possible they will and we will fight for this justice together! You are part of IMOLE demise lasan ! You will not go Scot free ! #JusticeForMohbad you can’t k*ll the light.”