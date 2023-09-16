What My Colleague’s Wife Did After She Caught Him Cheating – Actress Tina Mba Spills

Nollywood actress, Tina Mba has shared how a philandering colleague was transformed by an ‘unusual’ loving act of his wife.

The veteran, in an interview with TVC ‘Your View’ while speaking about cheating amongst actors, narrated how an actor’s wife caught him and did not throw hands.

She noted, the man made a U-turn after his wife sent love letters and cooked Afang soup for him despite catching him cheating red-handed.

According to the thespian: “I know an actor who’d tell you, ‘Come my wife dey call me. I wan take my wife call. Hello, babe’. And you’re there.

“So, if you have sense, you’ll know it’s not the wife.

“The day the wife caught him, if he’s listening, he knows.

“The day the wife caught him, she didn’t quarrel with him. She sent him a love letter. ‘I love you. Blah blah blah….I’m going to cook you Afang’.

“When I say Afang, the man will know that I’m truly talking about him.”

Monalisa Stephen Discloses How To Handle Celebrities With Leaked Sex Tape

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress cum content creator, Monalisa Stephen, has said that kindness should be shown to celebrities whose sex tapes get leaked on the Internet.

Naija News reports that the controversial actress stated this on the heels of the s3x tape showing her colleague, Moyo Lawal and ex-fiance, which went viral online last week.

Speaking with PUNCH, Monalisa said people should understand that celebrities are human and fall in and out of love like others.

She noted that in the case of a leaked s3x tape, people should not blame the victims because they are going through a tough time.