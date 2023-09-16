Randy Waldrum Invites 24 Super Falcons Stars WAFCON Qualifiers

The head coach of the Super Falcons, Randy Waldrum, has invited 24 players to execute the first round of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

This is the first time since the end of the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand that the players will reassemble themselves for a competitive game.

Recall that during the tournament, coach Randy Waldrum and his girls defeated Australia, the co-hosts drew with Olympics Champions Canada and also drew with Republic of Ireland.

The Super Falcons finished second in Group B behind Australia which earned them a place in the round of 16 where they faced European champions, England. Unfortunately, the Falcons couldn’t stop the English women as they crashed out via penalties.

Despite not going beyond the round of 16 stage, the team was praised by most football enthusiasts for their compactness against teams who were ranked higher than them.

Hence, all eyes will be on the Super Falcons as they resume their 2024 WAFCON qualifiers at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos on September 22 against Sao Tome and Principe.

For the must-win game, coach Randy Waldrum has invited the big names in his World Cup squad including Atletico Madrid midfielder, Rasheedat Ajibade, Barcelona Femeni striker, Asisat Oshoala, and Paris FC goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

After the first leg in Lagos, the girls and coach Randy Waldrum who is still negotiating a contract extension with the Nigeria Football Federation, will travel for the return leg which is scheduled to take place on September 26.

After these fixtures, the aggregate winners will move to the second round of the qualifiers where they will face either Cape Verde or Liberia on November 27 and December 5, 2023.

The 12-team WAFCON will take place in 2024, in Morocco, the same country that hosted the last edition of the tournament.

Below are all the 24 Super Falcons players coach Randy Waldrum invited:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC); Tochukwu Oluehi (Shualat Alsharqia); Monle Oyono (Bayelsa Queens)

Defenders: Onome Ebi (Naija Ratels); Akudo Ogbonna (Remo Stars); Comfort Folorunsho (Edo Queens); Oluwatosin Demehin (Reims); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash); Nicole Payne (PSG); Jumoke Alani (Edo Queens); Rofiat Imuran (Reims)

Midfielders: Peace Efih (Braga); Esther Onyenezide (Robo); Christy Ucheibe (Benfica); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid); Toni Payne (Sevilla); Regina Otu (Saint Etienne)

Forwards: Flourish Sebastine (Bayelsa Queens); Ifeoma Onumonu (Gotham); Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona); Vivian Ikechukwu (Besiktas); Gift Monday (Tenerife,); Chiamaka Okuchukwu (Rivers Angels); Opeyemi Ajakaye (Robo)