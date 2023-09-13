‘Super Falcons Coach Randy Waldrum To Sign One-Year Deal’

Two months after coach Randy Waldrum led the Super Falcons to a round of 16 finish in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the football authorities are said to be working on renewing his contract.

Due to the performance of the Super Falcons at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where the team drew twice, won once, and suffered just a defeat via penalties against England, most football enthusiasts want Randy Waldrum’s contract to be renewed.

The American tactician’s current contract is expected to expire in November and he is expected to lead the Super Falcons to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

As of Tuesday, September 12, the Super Falcons coaching position was not on the NFF’s website’s list of open positions for the women’s national teams. Only the head coaching vacancies for the Under-17 and Under-20 women’s teams were announced, which means that Waldrum is most likely to retain his job beyond this year.

Naija News gathered that the Technical Committee of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has commenced negotiations with Waldrum for a one-year deal after the NFF Executive Committee meeting in Uyo last weekend.

Contrary to reports that the committee agreed to sack the American tactician, a source claimed that what was agreed at the meeting was for Randy Waldrum’s contract to be renewed.

“The reports flying around are false, they are mere rumours. What has decided at the meeting was that the Technical Committee should, as a matter of urgency, contact Waldrum to begin the process of his contract renewal after he led the Falcons to a round of 16 places with his team posting outstanding performances against the favourites at the World Cup”, the source told PUNCH.

“Next year’s Olympic qualifiers begin in October and the federation doesn’t want to take chances, that’s why they want the coach’s contract renewed on time so that he can begin work immediately. Don’t forget the Falcons have a packed calendar for next year, they also have to play the WAFCON qualifiers.”