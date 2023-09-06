Randy Waldrum Insists He Is Still In-Charge Of Super Falcons

The head coach of the Super Falcons, Randy Waldrum, has insisted that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has not sacked him contrary to viral reports.

The American tactician who took the Super Falcons to the round of 16 stage of the 2023 Women’s World Cup also insisted that his contract with the NFF will expire on October 31 this year.

“I’m seeing reports that I’ve been sacked but my contract doesn’t end until October 31,” the American tactician said as quoted by the Punch.

Randy Waldrum was appointed by the NFF in 2020 and guided the Super Falcons to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and the 2022 WAFCON in Morocco.

Waldrum is still anticipated to stay in the dugout when the Super Falcons meet Ethiopia in a Paris 2024 Olympic qualifier between October 23 and October 31 as he continues to wait for the NFF to decide on his contract renewal.

The American tactician has expressed a wish to lead the Falcons to the Paris Olympics in 2024 but he is yet to know his long-term fate as the coach of the team.

Despite having a tense relationship with the NFF before the 2023 Women’s World Cup, most Super Falcons fans reportedly hope that he will remain the head coach of the team beyond this year, thanks to the team’s performance at the tournament.

The NFF technical committee has pledged to make a swift decision about the coach’s future. Hence, the coach might not have to wait for too long to know his fate