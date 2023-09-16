Newcastle United Return To Winning Ways Against Brentford

Newcastle United have returned to winning ways after three straight defeats as they sealed an important victory against Brentford at Saint James’ Park earlier today.

Newcastle United went into the home game with just one win and three defeats which left them below the top ten of the league table. Hence, it was a must-win game for the home side and coach Eddie Howe who is already under pressure over the slow start to the new season.

During the hard-fought match, Callum Wilson was given the most important task of the game which was to score from the spot-kick.

The referee pointed to the penalty spot after Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken fouled Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon. Wilson stepped up and scored the match-winner in the 64th minute.

Brentford’s Aaron Hickey had the best opportunity earlier on, but Nick Pope made a strong chest save to thwart his effort.

In the thrilling encounter, Brentford had 11 shots, two of which were on target. Newcastle United had just 9 shots, two of which were on target but were enough to end their three-game losing streak.

The 1-0 slim win over Brentford means that Newscaster United are now occupying the 11th spot with 6 points in five games. Brentford are still ahead of them (10th spot) with the same points but a superior goal difference.