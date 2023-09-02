Brighton’s Evan Ferguson Scores Hat-Trick To Sink Newcastle United

Evan Ferguson scored the third hat-trick of day one of matchweek four as Brighton sank Newcastle United at Falmer Stadium.

Ferguson got his first goal after goalkeeper Pope failed to put the ball to safety after Gilmour’s long-range shot. Ferguson was at the right place at the right time as he confidently tapped home the match opener in the 27th minute.

The two clubs went into the break without doing much with the ball after the half-hour mark but the home side were the happiest with their slim lead.

In the scored half, coach Eddie Howe made some substitutions in an attempt to change the rhythm of the game but that yielded nothing.

Things got more terrible for Newcastle United when Gilmour squeezed a pass forward to Ferguson who turned and directed the ball to the post from 25 yards, finding the bottom-right corner with a composed, curling strike to double the lead in the 65th minute.

While Newcastle United were pushing for a comeback, Ferguson who is just 18-year-old sealed the victory in the 70th minute to grab his hat-trick after taking full advantage of Mitoma’s assist.

Newcastle United got their consolation goal in injury time courtesy of Callum Wilson’s strike as the game ended 3-1 in favour of the hosts.

The win means that Brighton are currently sitting in the 4th spot on the league table with 9 points in four games, while Newcastle United have moved down to the 14th spot on the league table with 3 points in four games.