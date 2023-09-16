Liverpool Steal Late Win Over Wolves To Go Top

It was a sweet relief for coach Jurgen Klopp who led Liverpool to survive a scare at the Molineux Stadium and ended up with a big late win.

With five minutes to go, most of the spectators from both sides expected the two teams to share the spoils since the scoreline was 1-1 in the 85th minute. But Klopp’s boys came to the Molineux with a different idea.

Things started rough for the visitors but ended in an unexpected fashion for the visitors as they turned a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 victory in injury time.

27-year-old South Korean winger, Hwang Hee-chan, got the opening goal for Wolves as early as the 7th minute. With such an early goal, it was expected that they would build on the momentum but it was not to be.

They however managed to drag the one-goal lead throughout the first 45 minutes before they gave it up in the 55th minute courtesy of Cody Gakpo’s strike.

Immediately the scoreline turned 1-1, the game switched into Liverpool’s control but they couldn’t get the win until the 85th minute through a strike from English left-back Andrew Robertson.

When Wolves thought they had seen the worst, Spanish left-back Hugo Bueno scored an own goal in the additional first minute to gift Liverpool a deserved 3-1 away win.

The win means that Liverpool are now occupying first spot with 13 points in five games, pending the outcome of other Matchday five fixtures. While Wolves are left in the 15th spot with 3 points in five games.