2023-2024 Premier League Matchday Five Fixtures, Kick Off Time

The 2023-2024 Premier League campaign has resumed two weeks after the September international break which saw most footballers return to their countries for different engagements.

The 2023-2024 Premier League campaign will resume at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, with a cracker between Liverpool and Wolves, two teams that are on the opposite side of the divide. Liverpool have recorded three wins and a draw in four games while Wolves have recorded a win and three defeats in four games so far.

After the Liverpool Vs. Wolves clash, there will be five matches which will take place from 3 p.m. concurrently on Saturday. Newcastle United vs. Brentford will close the show for Saturday.

On Sunday, there will be three Premier League games involving heavyweights like Chelsea and Arsenal against two teams struggling to grab their first win of the season. The 2023-2024 Premier League matchday 5 will close with a late-night show between Nottingham Forest and Burnley.

Below are the fixtures and kick-off time for the 2023-2024 Premier League matchday 5:

Saturday, September 16

Wolves Vs. Liverpool

12:30 p.m.

Fulham Vs. Luton Town

3 p.m.

Tottenham Vs. Sheffield United

3 p.m.

West Ham Vs. Manchester City

3 p.m.

Manchester United Vs. Brighton

3 p.m.

Aston Villa Vs. Crystal Palace

3 p.m.

Newcastle United Vs. Brentford

5:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 17

Bournemouth Vs. Chelsea

2 p.m.

Everton Vs. Arsenal

4:30 p.m.

Nottingham Forest Vs. Burnley

7:45 p.m.