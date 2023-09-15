‘Our Response Will Not Be Ordinary’ – IGP Vows To Deal With Killers Of Rivers DPO

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has declared that no resource will be spared in ensuring the killers of Rivers DPO, SP Bako Angbashim are arrested and brought to justice.

Speaking on Thursday at a strategic meeting with DIGs, AIGs, and command CPs, Egbetokun said those responsible for the death of the DPO have murdered sleep and they won’t sleep anymore as well.

The Police boss also warned criminals with a penchant for killing security operatives to desist from such actions.

Naija News recalls some suspected cult members beheaded the Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada, Bako Amgbasim, in Ahoada Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe Koko, also confirmed the incident.

The cultists ambushed and killed the DPO last week Friday when he and his team raided the hideout of the deadly Icelander cult group.

Speaking particularly on the gruesome murder of the officer, the IGP on Thursday said the killers would be brought to justice swiftly. He added that the Police Force will never be ordinary in response to the killing of its officers again and those responsible would pay dearly for their act.

“The tragic killing of a Divisional Police Officer, SP Bako Angbashim, in Rivers State is another event which serve as a stark reminder of the multi-dimensional challenges we face in maintaining security and order across our nation.

“We have mobilized efforts to ensure the perpetrators of the mindless killing of SP Bako Angbashim are brought to swift justice, while we sound a note of serious warning to those who have penchant for killing our officers to desist.

“The slain officer was known for his courageous exploits against vicious criminal elements terrorizing the communities where he served. His gruesome murder and subsequent mutilation of his body is unacceptable to us.

“The perpetrators of this heinous crime have murdered sleep and they obviously will sleep no more. They will be hunted down with all resources at our disposal. Never again shall we be ordinary in our response to the killing of our officers. These murderers will pay dearly for their callous acts,” Egbetokun assured.