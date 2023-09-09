Deadly Cultists Behead DPO In Rivers

Deadly cult members, suspected to be Icelanders, have beheaded the Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada, CSP Bako Amgbasim, in Ahoada Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe Koko, also confirmed the incident.

Naija News learned that the cultists ambushed and killed the DPO on Friday when he and his team raided the hideout of the deadly Icelander cult group.

According to Daily Trust, the team ran out of ammunition, and the Police boss was ambushed and killed by the cultist.

The deadly rival cult groups also shared a video online showing the headless body of the DPO with a voice note in the background mocking the deceased for having the gut to go to war with Iceland members.

Meanwhile, a resident of Rivers State identified as Ikechi has allegedly killed his father with a pestle.

According to reports, the young man hit his father with a pestle after he turned down his money request.

Naija News learnt that the incident happened in Rumuaghaolu, Obio Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

An eyewitness who spoke with Punch revealed that the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon.

According to the eyewitness, the young man, who had uncontrolled rage, reached for a pestle and smashed the father’s head with it.