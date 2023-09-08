Man Kills Father With Pestle In Rivers State

A resident of Rivers State identified as Ikechi has allegedly killed his father with a pestle.

The young man, according to reports, hit his father with a pestle after he turned down his money request.

Naija News learnt that the incident happened in Rumuaghaolu, Obio Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

An eyewitness who spoke with Punch revealed that the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon.

According to the eyewitness, the young man who had uncontrolled rage reached for a pestle and smashed the father’s head with it.

It was disclosed that the deceased died on the spot.

The eyewitness said, “He was enraged over the deceased refusal to give him money yesterday at Road 9, Rumuagholu, Port Harcourt.

“The man was suspected to be on drugs. He was asking his dad for money and he refused to give him yesterday. He carried a pestle and hit him.”

He said the man, on realising tried to flee from the scene, but was held by some people after a neighbour raised the alarm.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident.

Iringe-Koko said, “Yes, I can confirm the incident. The boy has been arrested and the matter transferred to the State Criminal and Investigation Department.”