Ondo Deputy Governor Speaks On Resigning From Office

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Friday denied that he has resigned from office.

Recall that the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu recently sacked the media aides to the deputy governor, over alleged insubordination.

There were claims during the week that the deputy governor might be impeached.

Also, the fear of possible dissolution of the state Executive Council has gripped members of the council.

The deputy governor, however, in a statement issued and personally signed by him in Akure, the state capital, denied a purported pre-signed resignation letter said to be circulating in the public domain.

Aiyedatiwa in the statement said “My attention has been drawn to a rumour of a purported pre-signed resignation letter, signed by me, being circulated in the public domain.

“I wish to state that I, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the Deputy Governor of Ondo state has not, does not intend and will not sign/author any letter resigning my position as the duly elected Deputy Governor in a joint ticket with my principal the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN, CON.

”I took an oath the day I was sworn in along with Mr. Governor on February 24th, 2021 to protect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on a four (4) year mandate which terminates on February 23rd, 2025.

”I remain loyal to my Principal and I stand by the oath I took with the Bible to run the full cycle of the four-year tenure with Mr Governor.

“To this end, I urge the people of Ondo State, the State Assembly and the general public to disregard such letter now and in the future.”