My Marriage Would Still Be Going If I Had Better Understanding Of Life – Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has revealed that if she had a better understanding of life when she was married as she does now, she would still be in her marriage.

The actress who also revealed that she was never born poor, said she left her marriage because she was young and lacked a better understanding as to how life works.

She said in a podcast interview with Media personality, Toke Makinwa: “I was young at the time. If I was this age, a lot of the decisions, I took i probably would not have taken them. Because now I’m wiser and have a better understanding of life.

“Now, I am more exposed and enlightened. But then, I was coming from a place where I was already damaged as a child. You know when you come from a very wealthy home but you still have to raise yourself? Things like that.

“I didn’t grow living with my mum and dad. I was living with my dad, my grandmother, and his brothers. My grandmother was my mum to me. My dad was not like a dad; he was like a brother and friend. He was like an uncle because he enjoyed life too much and didn’t have time to pay attention to me.”