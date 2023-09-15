Kano Gov, Yusuf Sacks Commissioner Who Threatened Judges

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has sacked the Commissioner of Land and Physical Planning in the state, Adamu Kibiya.

Naija News gathered that Kibiya was relieved of his duties for threatening judges presiding over the governorship elections petition tribunal in the state.

In a viral video on social media, Kibiya was heard asking the judges to choose between their lives and their work while delivering the judgement.

He said during a protest organised by members of the ruling New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the state, “People voted for us and some people are attempting to do injustice. We want to tell the judges that we will not accept this. Any judge that is willing to deprive us of our rights will regret it. Whatever will happen, we won’t care.”

The Commissioner of Information in the state, Baba Halilu Dantiye while addressing journalists at Government House, Kano, on Friday, said the governor had directed the immediate dismissal of Kibiya.

He further stated that Governor Yusuf respects and takes the judiciary in high esteem and would not condone any disrespect to them.

Aside from the commissioner, the governor sacked his Special Advisor on Youth and Sports, Aliyu Yusuf.