‘Kano Commissioner Threatens Tribunal Judges’ (Video)

The Commissioner of Land in Kano State, Aliyu Adamu Kibiya on Friday sent a warning to judges in charge of the state governorship petition tribunal.

The commissioner who spoke in Hausa in a viral video on social media asked the judges to choose between their lives and their work while delivering the judgement.

He spoke during a protest organised by members of the ruling New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the state.

Kibiya said, “People voted for us and some people are attempting to do injustice. We want to tell the judges that we will not accept this. Any judge that is willing to deprive us of our rights will regret it. Whatever will happen, we won’t care.”

He warned that should the judges take the bribe and deliver a judgment that is not fair, it would trigger a situation worse than the insecurity of Boko Haram in the North East and banditry in the North West.

Meanwhile, the Kano state commissioner of police, CP Muhammed Usaini Gumel has summoned the two major political parties in the state, the NNPP and the All Progressives Congress (APC), over recent protests and prayer sessions ahead of the coming judgment of the tribunal.

This is coming as NNPP announced prayer sessions across 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

The leader of the party, Rabiu Kwankwaso recently led a prayer session to seek God’s intervention in the coming judgment.

However, the prayer session turned into a protest.

