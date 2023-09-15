Imo: Stop Harassing And Intimidating Us – PDP Sends Warning To Uzodinma

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has claimed that they are being harassed and intimidated by Governor Hope Uzodinma and the Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Barde.

The PDP made the allegation during a World Press Conference at the party’s Secretariat, along Okigwe Road, Owerri, the state capital.

According to the party, its members and supporters started facing challenging times immediately Uzodimma facilitated the redeployment of Commissioner Barde to the state who was earlier removed by the Inspector General of Police as Commissioner.

The PDP acting State Publicity Secretary of the party, Mazi Emenike Nmeregini told newsmen that “The state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party vehemently objects to the incessant harassment, intimidation, illegal arrest and detention of party members, media practitioners working for PDP and attempt to abduct or arrest some directors of media and other directorates of our campaign council by operatives of the Nigeria Police in the state allegedly loyal to Governor Hope Uzodimma.

“These acts of intimidation and incarceration of the people at the least provocation have become daily experience, aimed at cowing Imo people, particularly members of the press and opposition PDP for purely political reasons.

“Our party vehemently condemns this resort to use of state apparatus of power for harassment, intimidation, illegal arrest and detention of innocent citizens, in direct violation of their constitutionally guaranteed rights to personal liberty and freedom of expression.”

Reacting, Governor Uzodimma described the allegations as barefaced lies.

Uzodimma who spoke through his Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku, said, “That is barefaced lies everyone knows them for. The question is: do they still have supporters in Imo? I see the allegation as an alarm of the humiliating defeat the PDP candidate and his few followers will suffer on November 11.”