Delta: 2023 Assembly Candidate, Odukwe, Defects From LP, Rejoins PDP

Advertisement

The 2023 House of Assembly aspirant for the Labour Party in Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State, Clement Odukwe, has rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Odukwe, who switched from PDP to LP before the general election, was welcomed back into the PDP fold by the party’s LGA chairman, Ogbueshi Dada Okonji, during the monthly meeting held on Sunday.

According to Okonji, impatience has led some PDP members astray, preventing them from enduring and making substantial contributions to the party, thus causing them to miss out on valuable opportunities within the system.

Okonji expressed gratitude to the former LP candidate for his choice to come back to his roots and reassured him and other returnees that the party’s internal democracy would safeguard their interests.

“PDP is the only visible political party in Oshimili south. All who left the party will definitely have cause to return and be part of the large political family.

“Party faithfuls, especially the ward leaders should intensify efforts at wooing aggrieved members and those who stepped aside for flimsy excuses.

“PDP umbrella is large enough to accommodate as many that are willing to belong,” he assured.

Odukwe thanked the party for accepting him back and assured them of his loyalty and support.