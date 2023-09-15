‘I Am Sorry For You’ – Sowore Reacts As Police Vow To Carry Out Diligent Investigation On Mohbad’s Death

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Omoyele Sowore, has claimed that the Nigerian Police will not investigate the death of Nigerian singer, Mohbad, as publicly announced.

Naija News reported that the Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Thursday, assured that the Force will diligently investigate the death of Mohbad.

Adejobi, in a statement, said the Nigeria Police Force is committed to a comprehensive investigation into the matter, as the Lagos State Commissioner of Police has been tasked to unravel the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death.

He further urged the public to be rest assured that updates will be provided as investigations unfold.

The Police encourage family members or close associates of Mohbad with valuable information to approach the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to assist in the investigation process.

Reacting via his X handle, Sowore alleged that culprits in Mohbad’s death were minions and partners in crime with the Police.

Expressing reservation over the Police statement, Sowore said those believing them are doing so at their peril and should ask the family of late Attorney General, Bola Ige, about the true meaning of the Police statement on diligent investigation.

He wrote: “If anyone believes that @PoliceNG will carry any investigation talk less of “diligent” investigation on this matter when the culprits are their minions and partners in crime, then I am sorry for you.

“You should go and ask the family of late Attorney General, Bola Ige, they will tell you what the Nigerian police meant by diligent investigation.”