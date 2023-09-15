Falana’s Wife, Afe Babalola’s Daughter, Kayode Ajulo, 66 Others Make Latest SAN List

Wfe of human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, Funmi, Chief Afe Babalola’s daughter Mrs Folashade Alli, and constitutional lawyer, Dr. Kayode Ajulo have made the latest list for the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) rank.

Along with them, Naija News gathered that 66 others made the list recommended for consideration by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC).

The 69-man list, which was released in Abuja on Thursday by the LPPC, had other names like Abiola Oyebanji; Bomo Agbebi; Daniel Uruakpa; Felix Offia; Lawrence Falade, and Kingsley Obamogie, among others.

The committee said the names that were shortlisted were those that made it through the first and second stages of the selection process.

The committee said: “The LPPC, by this notice, announced the shortlisting of Applicants who qualified after the advocates 1st and 2nd Filtration Stages, Academic pre-qualification and Academic 2nd filtration exercise.

“Also, after the independent appeals hearing and chambers inspection, preparatory to the interview stage in the process for the conferment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria on the successful Applicants for the year 2023.

“All qualified shortlisted applicants are graded under two-category systems by the LPPC, namely advocates and academic applicants respectively.”