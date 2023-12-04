Akeredolu: Tinubu Intervening In Ondo Crisis Is A Mistake – Ajulo

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Kayode Ajulo, has expressed disapproval of President Bola Tinubu‘s involvement in resolving the political crisis in Ondo State.

He shared his views during an appearance on Arise Television.

The political turmoil in Ondo State, which has been ongoing for months, seemed to be nearing resolution following President Tinubu’s intervention.

Tinubu had urged conflicting parties to seek peace and maintain the status quo.

Following Tinubu’s intervention, Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa committed to inclusive governance with all commissioners and officials.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Oladiji Olamide, agreed to stop any impeachment proceedings against Aiyedatiwa.

Tinubu’s efforts included meetings with state officials and members of the All Progressives Congress.

Aiyedatiwa who declared his decision to maintain the status quo and unite all the warring factions said, “I want to say that I pledge to all of you that I embrace every one of you. I put behind all that has happened before now. I’ve let go and also let God, just as the President has advised us.

“And I want to say that no offence, no guile in my mind whatsoever. All that has happened is politics. Impeachment is part of politics. If you survive it, it is also politics. It has come. I’ve survived it and every other thing in his past.

“It is one big family and our father has intervened to bring all the children together to remain under the same family and with the position that I occupy, I will carry every one of you along in every decision that needs to be taken and everything that we do we will work together; the executive and the legislature will work together to ensure that governance is on the right track.”

Ajulo speaking on Tinubu’s intervention believed the President did not carry the Attorney General along.

He said, “I say this with the fact that President Bola Tinubu today happens to have one of the best lawyers as the Attorney General, as a chief law officer that should advise him.

“This is someone I have high regard for. I am very sure and I want to believe he is not being carried along to advise him properly.

Story continues below advertisement



“The President has made a mistake. The President should have allowed the constitutional provisions to take its course. Ondo State people are sophisticated. The right thing needs to be done.”