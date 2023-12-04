Cabal Officials Signing Confidential Documents In Akeredolu’s Name – Ajulo

Some Ondo State Government officials have been accused of signing confidential documents on behalf of the ailing Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

A prominent lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Kayode Ajulo, made the accusation on Monday during an appearance on Arise Television’s Morning Show programme.

He claimed that cabals had taken over the government after the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, could not take over from the governor since power had not been transferred to him constitutionally.

Ajulo opined that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) needs to visit Ondo State to ask some questions from government officials over corruption allegations.

He said, “I have it on good authority as a lawyer. Some of the commissioners, about five of them, sent memos to the governor, and they all returned with approval.

“Going through the approval compared to what the governor had approved when he was hail and hearty, there are notable disparities in them.

“The Police and Administration of Justice Act has made it clear that there can be private investigators who have been contacted because of the issue, and their results are so damning. In fact, EFCC needs to visit Ondo State to ask some questions.

“The purported signature is not from the governor. It is so apparent.”