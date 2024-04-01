Why I Appointed 273 Lawyers As Aides – Ondo State Attorney-General

Advertisement

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Ondo State, Olukayode Ajulo, has defended his decision to appoint 273 lawyers as aides.

Ajulo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), explained in a statement on Saturday that the appointees are expected to provide invaluable guidance to reinforce his vision as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

He added that they would give him ideas and support in serving the people of Ondo State.

The Commissioner said the 273 lawyers, comprising both seasoned professionals and junior colleagues, are honorary and technical advisers.

“Upon assuming the position of Honourable Attorney General of Ondo State, a total of 273 lawyers, comprising both seasoned professionals and junior colleagues, eagerly presented a multitude of ideas to lend their support to me in serving the government and people of Ondo State.

“I have graciously appointed all the 273 lawyers, dividing them into two categories: Honorary Advisers and Technical Advisers to the Honorable Attorney General & Commissioner of Justice of Ondo State,” the statement reads.

Ajulo said the terms of engagement for the advisers are “remarkably innovative”, adding that they will enhance excellence and ethical legal services to Ondo state.

According to him, the names of the appointees will be revealed soon, noting that they are lawyers who have “distinguished themselves” in law practice, government, academia, and social work, among others.

“They will provide invaluable guidance to reinforce the vision of the Office of the Attorney-General of Ondo State to be the best public law office in Nigeria,” Ajulo said.