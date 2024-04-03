I Do Not Plan On Paying My 273 Aides From Govt Purse – Ondo Attorney-General, Ajulo

Advertisement

The Ondo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Kayode Ajulo, has disclosed that he does not plan on paying his 273 aides from the coffers of the state government.

He explained that the designations are mainly honorary, adding that this means the lawyers do not have any right to receive financial remuneration or employment advantages from the Ondo State government.

Ajulo stated this following the backlash he received after announcing the appointments.

He described the reaction that trailed the appointment as an “unfortunate misconception of issues.

Ajulo said that the aides will be classified as honorary and technical advisers, maintaining that they are comprised of professional and junior legal practitioners.

He noted that the aides would work closely with him to enhance what he described as ethical legal services to the state.

“Most of these designations are purely honorary, indicating that the lawyers do not have any right to receive financial remuneration or employment advantages from the Ondo State government.

“Most of the lawyers who have been appointed are renowned, trusted, and experienced lawyers and jurists who have willingly decided to contribute their services to Ondo State as a gesture of goodwill, and any compensation they receive will not be provided by the Ondo State Government,” he said.