When He Was Away There Was ‘Little Governance’ – Akeredolu’s Aide Tackles Ondo Govt Officials

Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Doyin Odebowale, has claimed that Ondo State was robbed of optimal governance during the three-month absence of his principal.

Recall that Akeredolu had last week returned to the country after a three-month medical leave in Germany.

The governor, who returned on Wednesday, is still in his Ibadan home, where he has been carrying out official duties.

Speculation has emerged of a rift between Akeredolu and Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa following the governor’s sacking of his deputy’s media team with the directive that each member submit government properties in their possession with immediate effect.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Odebowale said Ondo State Government officials robbed locals of governance.

“I can tell you for free, yes, when he was away, there was little of governance,” he said.

“People wanting to contest – yes, they want to be governor, they want to be this, they want to be that. It is within their right, but they were distracting us, and they were recruiting people.”

The governor’s aide stressed that the primary purpose of governance is the welfare of the people, saying officials must serve the people and relegate politicking to the background.

“The governor is not interested in these petty politics that people have reduced the whole state to in his absence,” he added.

“Talking about their relationship, I know the governor and the deputy still met a few days ago. There’s no problem at all,” Odebowale said in reassurance.