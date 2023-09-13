Crisis Rocks Ondo Govt As Akeredolu, Deputy’s Feud Deepens

The feud between Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa, deepened yesterday following the sacking of all media aides attached to the Deputy Governor’s office.

This has plunged some members of the State Executive Council into fear as reports emerged that the governor may dissolve his cabinet.

Recall that Akeredolu had last week returned to the country after a three-month medical leave in Germany.

The governor, who returned on Wednesday, is still in his Ibadan home, where he has been carrying out official duties.

According to reports, the governor may reshuffle the state executive council to weed out members suspected to be disloyal during his absence.

A source revealed that Akeredolu was sad that some of his aides caused serious tension in the state while he was away by sponsoring some reports that embarrassed the government and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) chapter.

The source stated that the Chief of Staff, Chief Olugbenga Ale, and about six commissioners might be sacked for working against Akeredolu.

It was gathered that Aiyedatiwa, who was the acting governor during Akeredolu’s medical trip, was accused of disloyalty by some of the aides of the governor for using the absence of the governor to fester his governorship ambition.

A party source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told The Nation that trust has broken down between the governor and his deputy.

He said: “There is no division in the party. The Aketi family is big and intact. But, there are complaints against the deputy governor who tried to create a camp from the big camp while positioning himself.

“The camp of the deputy governor started misbehaving, thinking that the governor would not make it. Some actually thought that the governor would not return. It was even reported that the governor had died.”

The source said a detailed report about how the deputy governor ran the state in the governor’s absence got to Akeredolu, where he was recuperating in Germany.

The source added: “The deputy governor was careless with some statements, which were taped and played to the governor’s hearing.

“At a meeting with other governors, he, as acting governor of Ondo State, complained that he was being denied access to the governor and was not given a free hand when other governors asked from him whether he was hearing from his boss.

“Colleagues of Akeredolu called him to tell him that his deputy was not loyal.”