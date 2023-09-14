PEPT: Labour Party Senator Speaks On Abuja Indigenes Agitating For Governor

The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe, has reacted to the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) ruling on the mandatory 25 per cent votes a presidential candidate must gather in Abuja in an election.

Naija News recalls that the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, had filed a 25 per cent petition, among others, against President Bola Tinubu before the PEPC.

Surprisingly, the court ruled that the FCT did not enjoy a special status.

During a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja, Kingibe, elected on the LP platform, expressed her view about the ruling of the PEPC that dismissed the petition of the 25 per cent vote claim.

The Senator said the matter is currently in the Supreme Court, and if the verdict is in line with the judgement of the PEPC, then the people of Abuja would have to push for a governor in the federal capital and three senators like other states.

She said: “After the matter has been disposed of at the Supreme Court and if the same position is maintained, then we will agitate for a governor, three senators and other status of a state, but for now, let the matter remain as it is.”