Man City: Guardiola Returns To Premier League Action After Surgery

Pep Guardiola is back to lead Manchester City in the ongoing English Premier League campaign after undergoing an emergency surgery.

Man City had announced in August that the Spanish professional football coach won’t be on the touchlines for at least two matches due to the back surgery he underwent.

The club doused tensions by describing the surgery as a “minor” procedure after Guardiola had complained of “severe” back pain.

Reports emerging on Thursday, however, noted that the 52-year-old has returned to the club’s training after spending enough time for recovery and rehabilitation.

Guardiola is now back in England ahead of City’s Premier League clash against West Ham United on Saturday and their Champions League opener against Crvena Zvezda next Tuesday, Naija News reports.

In Guardiola’s absence, first-team assistant manager Juanma Lillo was in the dugout in the 2-1 and 5-1 wins over Sheffield United and Fulham, respectively.

This news platform reports that Manchester City currently sits at the top of the EPL table with twelve points after winning all four opening fixtures of the season.