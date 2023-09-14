ISWAP Terrorists, Troops Clash In Fresh Ambush In Borno

Troops of the Nigerian Army reportedly escaped a planned ambush by terrorists of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) in Borno State.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Thursday morning revealed that a commuter vehicle stepped on a roadside Improvised Explosive Device (IED) ambush on KARETO Road in the Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State, during the week.

It was speculated that the IED was strategically laid on the route by the ISWAP fighters for the troops, to follow it up with a gun attack.

One passenger was killed, and five others sustained varying degrees of injuries while the commuter vehicle was damaged, Naija News learnt.

However, troops of 5 Brigade Operation Hadin Kai conducted fighting clearance patrols to the scene and cleared the area before recovering the corpse and injured to Gubio Town.

Before the recovery of the victims of the ambush, the troops reportedly exchanged gunfire with the terrorists lurking behind the scene.

Casualties are unascertained as the terrorist fled the scene on one xGT and several motorcycles.

Meanwhile, the killer of one Mrs Dorathy Jonathan, a resident in the Southern Kaduna area of Kaduna State, has been apprehended.

The Nigerian Army confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday evening.

Naija News learnt that Jonathan was allegedly murdered by the suspect on Friday, 1 September 2023, while she was fetching firewood at Afana village in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of the State.

The murderer, Lot Dauda, however, has acknowledged committing the heinous crime alongside an accomplice (name withheld) now at large.

It was revealed that Dauda was arrested in a recent operation by the troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), who acted immediately based on credible intelligence obtained.

Confessing, the murderer revealed that he had approached Mrs Dorathy while working on the farmland and wanted to get intimate forcefully with the victim, who put up a struggle leading to her gruesome murder.

Efforts are now ongoing to arrest the other accomplice, while the arrested suspect will be charged in court once the investigation is completed, the Nigerian Army noted in a press release.