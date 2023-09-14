Arsenal’s CEO Vinai Venkatesham To Leave In 2024

The Chief Executive Officer of Arsenal Football Club, Vinai Venkatesham, has announced his decision to leave the club at the end of the 2023-2024 season.

Vinai Venkatesham became the CEO of Arsenal in 2020, about a season after Mikel Arteta was appointed the manager of the club.

Before he rose to the position of Arsenal’s CEO, the Indian-born British administrator who joined Arsenal in 2010, had served as the club’s Managing Director, and chief commercial officer.

Vinai Venkatesham has helped to stabilize the Gunners. Under his leadership, Arsenal won two Community Shields and contended for the Premier League title last season in which they finished second behind Manchester City.

While announcing his planned departure from the club after three years as the club’s CEO, Venkatesham revealed that he is leaving the club to face another challenge.

He said, “This was a tough decision, but it is time to pursue another challenge. Now is not the time for goodbyes as I remain focused until my last day and supporting a seamless transition.”

In reaction to the announcement, the co-chairman of the club, Josh Kroenke said: “The board is fully supportive of Vinai’s desire to pursue his next challenge.

“Whilst it is business as usual with everyone focused on the season ahead, we’d like to take this moment to thank him for his contribution and long service.

“Vinai will always be part of the Arsenal family and always welcome back at Emirates Stadium.

“Change and succession is something the club is well prepared for. The board remains committed to our strategy and will address leadership change as we continue to drive the club forward.”