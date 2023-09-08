Nicolas Pepe Leaves Arsenal For Trabzonspor

Ivorian winger, Nicolas Pepe is on the verge of completing his permanent move to Turkish club Trabzonspor after terminating his contract with Arsenal.

Nicolas Pepe moved from being the most promising talent in the world to one of the biggest flops in football within the space of four years.

Between 2017 and 2019, Pepe scored 37 goals and provided 18 assists for French Ligue 1 club Lille, which prompted Arsenal to break their transfer record fee for the then 24-year-old.

After Arsenal paid a then club record €80 million for the Ivorian footballer, Pepe became a different player at the Emirates Stadium as he struggled to establish himself at the club.

Due to his inability to stamp his authority at the club, he was loaned to OGC Nice on August 25, 2022. While in France, Nicolas Pepe scored 8 goals and provided 1 assist in 28 games which was not promising enough to earn him a permanent deal at Nice.

Hence, he returned to Arsenal and remained peripheral under coach Mikel Arteta ahead and in the 2023-2024 season which prompted his push to exit the club.

Suadi Pro League clubs showed interest in him but he chose to move to Turkey. He has agreed to a short-term deal with Trabzonspor which will keep him at the Turkish club until June 30, 2024.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Nicolas Pepe will undergo his medical in Turkey today, September 8, and he will be unveiled as the club’s new player later in the day.

He has been seen in a private jet flying to Turkey late last night to undergo his medical and complete other aspects of the move.