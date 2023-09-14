2023 Election: Many Senators Distracted By Court Cases – Ireti Kingibe

No fewer than 90 percent of Nigerian senators are said to be distracted by court cases resulting from the 2023 general election, Naija News understands.

This was the position of the Senator for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe. She said about 90 percent of senators of the 10th National Assembly have election cases in courts across the country.

The Labour Party chieftain made this observation after her own victory was reaffirmed at the court on Tuesday.

Speaking after her victory at a press conference on Wednesday, Kingibe said, “In the last eight weeks or so, almost 90 per cent of the senators were distracted with one court case or the other. I want Nigerians to give us some time to see what we can bring to the house. You can assess us within eight weeks.

“However, we are in recess now, and the cases in court constituted a form of distraction, but the cases are almost over now, and when we reconvened, Nigerians would see the senators doing their work with zeal and patriotism.

“I feel a great sense of relief on Tuesday night when the election tribunal affirmed me as the duly elected senator for the FCT.”

Applauding supporters of the Labour Party for their support, she said it was time to face the business of the FCT. While making fresh pledges and vowing to ensure 35 per cent affirmation for women was realised, as the chairperson of the committee on women’s rights.

“I will like to reach out to Sen. Aduda. There is no victor, and there is no vanquish. He has run a good race, and now it is over. I want him to come and work with me to work for the FCT.

“Let us, together, do for the FCT the things he would have done had he won. The goal is to make FCT great. I have worked with him in the past, and I am sure that is what he would wish.

“I also want to reach out to Honourable Zakari and everyone that contested with me and others that have always strived for the best of the FCT to join hands with me to make FCT a great place.

“The city has regressed in the last 20 years. It is not the fault of anyone. But this is the seat of government and face of Nigeria; we should make it a place that we would be proud of,” Kingibe added.