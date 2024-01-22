I Raised Alarm About Kidnappings In Abuja But Was Ignored – Kingibe

The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the National Assembly, Ireti Kingibe, has said she was not surprised about the high level of insecurity in Abuja.

Kingibe stated that her earlier alarm about insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was ignored, adding that she was told that the issues were exaggerated.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Kingibe disclosed that she tried to draw the attention of the security operatives to the insecurity but was ignored.

She said: “I remember a few months ago, I drew the attention of the minister (Nyesom Wike) – when he came for appropriation – to the fact that security is a priority. And I have been saying that for a long time. It started off with the people in Mpape being unable to sleep.

“Some months back, the girl that was thrown out of a taxi from one chance eventually died. All these things I drew his attention to, but nothing was done until it got to the point where we are now.

“And I must commend the security agencies for doing something when we started to scream. But the truth is, a little bit earlier, I tried to draw their attention, and I was told that it was exaggerated. I said it couldn’t be because of what I was telling them I did not get from social media. I got it from my constituents. But I’m glad that everybody, we are now all seems to be on the same page.

“They’re trying to take it all seriously, but a lot more needs to be done. Catching the kidnappers is just the symptom. We need to get to the root cause of what is causing all of this insecurity.”

The Labour Party (LP) lawmaker also commended the police for arresting the kidnapers disturbing the peace of the nation’s capital and freeing their captives.

Kingibe asserted that catching the kidnappers is just the symptom, calling on the government to get to the root cause of all of the insecurity.